Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $675.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $823.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

