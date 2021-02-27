Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,565,108.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,599 shares of company stock worth $11,125,686 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $138.37 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

