TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

TTI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $314.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.36.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.