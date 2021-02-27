Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.78

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.78 and last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 2738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

