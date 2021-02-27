Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

