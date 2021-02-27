Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,104.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $944.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.53. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $1,190.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 283 shares of company stock worth $218,279. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.