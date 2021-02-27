Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 216,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,419.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

