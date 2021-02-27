Texas Permanent School Fund Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Griffon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Griffon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

GFF opened at $24.60 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

