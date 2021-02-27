Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,483 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

