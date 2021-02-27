Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,129 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of StoneX Group worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $578,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $2,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $5,978,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $849,709.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,898.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,387 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $474,245.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,667 shares of company stock worth $2,860,752 over the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNEX opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $65.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

