The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the bank on Monday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

BKEAY stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

