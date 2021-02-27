The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE BNS opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.7% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

