The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Increased to $1,002.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $996.00 to $1,002.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAM. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.92.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,028.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,022.49 and a 200 day moving average of $950.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold 45,149 shares of company stock worth $42,425,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

