The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Stephens

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

