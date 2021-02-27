The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

KO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

