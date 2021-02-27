The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of The Cooper Companies worth $24,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 755.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $386.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $396.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

