The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

GRX opened at $12.09 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 146,398 shares of company stock worth $2,873,506.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

