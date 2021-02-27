The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report $579.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.00 million and the highest is $580.80 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $605.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $873.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.