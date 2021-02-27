The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €528.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €425.83 ($500.98).

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.