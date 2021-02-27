The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €16.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.15 ($24.88).

Get freenet alerts:

freenet stock opened at €17.55 ($20.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.92 and its 200-day moving average is €17.47. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.