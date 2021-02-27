The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $26.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $319.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $335.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

