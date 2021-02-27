The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $101.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $2,220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,727,456.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,263 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,690. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $20,065,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

