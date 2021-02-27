The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $54.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,085 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after buying an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.