The Home Depot, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $12.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.61. The firm has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

