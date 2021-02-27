The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 686,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,497 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

