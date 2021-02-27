The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-8.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.70-8.90 EPS.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

