The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

