The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

NYSE:TD traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

