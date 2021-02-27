The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6314 per share by the bank on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.