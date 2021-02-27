The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $985.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $490.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.90.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $805.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $818.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 275.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,016,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,388 shares of company stock valued at $161,618,515. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in The Trade Desk by 75.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 61.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

