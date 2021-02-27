The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $335,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after buying an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

