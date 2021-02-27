The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading Down 27.2%

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) dropped 27.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.30 and last traded at $41.23. Approximately 2,642,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,859,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 1.23% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

