TheStreet Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to C+

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.47.

Shares of FSLR opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

