TheStreet Upgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

