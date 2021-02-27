TheStreet Upgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to “B-“

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

