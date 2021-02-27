THETA Price Hits $3.24 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, THETA has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00006877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and $88.45 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00733564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037081 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

