Thomas J. Ward Sells 21,000 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNA stock opened at $203.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 169,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,260,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

