Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of TRI opened at $86.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

