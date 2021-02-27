Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,488 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.