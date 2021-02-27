Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $21.26 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123,663 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Assured Guaranty worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $44.22 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.