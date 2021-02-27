Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 33,164 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $82.98 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $84.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

