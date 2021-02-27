Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 260,763 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

MDT opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

