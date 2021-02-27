Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes $13.76 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 351,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,755,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 273,057 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,557 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR opened at $42.83 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.35.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

