Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $181,568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,845,638. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.73.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.30. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.84 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

