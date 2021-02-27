TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $230.00 at KeyCorp

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

