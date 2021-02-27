Tornado Cash Market Capitalization Tops $75.28 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $75.28 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $247.97 or 0.00526576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00483293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00488456 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,582 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

