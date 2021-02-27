Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $2.17 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 84,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 787.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after acquiring an additional 977,565 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.57 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

