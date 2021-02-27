Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 289.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Norbord worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at $26,574,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

OSB stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Norbord Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44.

OSB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

