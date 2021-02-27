Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 448,608 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,522 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.