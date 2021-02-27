Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as high as C$3.69. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 32,001 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “ourperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.77. The company has a market cap of C$157.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,760,000. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,780 shares of company stock worth $75,128.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

